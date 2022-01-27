Adventures Afield: A look back at a year outdoors

If I’ve learned anything in the last few years, it’s the true value of time spent with friends and family, and the privilege that travel and adventure is in our daily lives. Early in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic effectively put the kibosh on both of those things, and it’s just been in the last year that they, mostly, returned to the realm of responsible possibility. At least half of the value of these gifts is the ability to reflect on them and appreciate the time and experiences for what they were. So, as our outdoor lives slow to what may be their most lethargic during this mid-January deep freeze, I’m going to attempt just that.

2021 was the year that I feel I hit my stride as a business owner and fishing guide. And since one of my greatest joys in life is being on the water and having a pulse on the natural events taking place, it was also one of my best years in fishing, despite some challenges.

There was a significant reduction in seasonal rainfall in 2021, and that posed some pros and cons. First, the lack of flooding in the spring made for an exceptional smallmouth spawn, which we, as a region, are in dire need of. Average streamflow all spring also made for some fantastic pre-spawn smallmouth fishing—a whole, fishable season, which we haven’t seen in a few years. And the big fish just kept coming. As I recall, we were blessed with at least one fish over 18 inches every day on the river during the spring.

We also pushed the envelope on some topwater fishing in the spring. Thanks to low, warming water and some smaller rivers, my good buddy William Heresniak put the first topwater fly rod fish in the boat on April 15th. 2020 was a cooler spring, but our first topwater fish came on May 18, that year.

The flip side of the lack of rainfall in 2021 was the challenge of really low water all summer. The low flows required us to stay on our feet and keep tabs on floatable water. As a result, we did some exploring and some risks taken payed off big time. One of the best smallmouth days I saw last year happened on a day when my fishing partners were willing to “try something.” We boated fish after fish, all day, with several trophies mixed in, and spent most of our time sight-fishing poppers to big, cruising fish.

I also got to share some of these new discoveries with some good friends of mine. One particular day, I watched a good buddy, Jacob, catch his first two 20-inch smallmouth, and another good friend, Bailey, catch his biggest smallmouth ever at 22 inches. We put the warm summer day to bed eating chicken sandwiches in the boat and waving at motorists passing us in the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

2021 also saw the arrival of the Mid-Atlantic’s biggest periodical cicada hatch, Brood X. Fishing carp during periodical cicada hatches with topwater cicada flies has become a real passion of mine, and this hatch happened right in our backyard. I obsessed over planning and logistics for living on the road and finding fishable scenarios all winter, and when the bugs started hatching, we took full advantage.

In northern Virginia and Maryland, we caught grass carp on fly rods up to 50 pounds, and caught hundreds of common carp ranging from one to 20 pounds. Cruising a wooded reservoir shoreline and watching thousands of carp cruising the surface and sucking down buzzing cicadas stuck in the surface film is a sight to behold, and a warmwater fly angler’s wet dream. The last day I spent in Maryland, friends and clients, Jim and Malcolm, caught over 40 carp, and we fished the sun all the way behind the horizon.

Two days later, I packed up the car, took a shower, and got to marry my best friend of several years. Ali and I subsequently spent a week road-tripping around central and coastal Oregon, and another week weathering Hurricane Elsa, catching tarpon from a canoe, and sight-fishing crabs with a spinning rod and cut mullet.

Ali and I also spent some time hunting mushrooms, a practice we picked up during the spring of 2020 when we were trying to stay away from people. The summer foraging didn’t pan out like past years due to the general lack of rainfall all summer, but we did run across some giant chicken of the woods, and made a fantastic cabbage and mushroom salad, which I wrote about in this column in September.

The rest of the year was filled with bliss in the form of daily smallmouth fishing, several days spent chasing tailwater brown trout and stripers, and a healthy dose of musky hunting, and enough scouting and exploring to fuel the desire for more adventures in 2022.

I hope every reader here had a fantastic 2021. Keep living a life outdoors. Happy New Year!