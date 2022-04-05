Adventures Afield: 2022 spring turkey season comes into effect

Spring in the Old Dominion is a rollercoaster, and 2022 hasn’t disappointed. A few weeks ago, when it was still solidly winter, an early warmup pulled our river smallmouth out of winter lethargy and into a feeding binge of epic proportions. Weeks later, as I traveled to Tale Tellers Fly Shop in Lynchburg, Virginia to teach a class on targeting said smallmouth on the fly, the sky spat snow. Now, the sun is back, it’s warm, insects are hatching on our trout streams, and gobblers are starting to lay an audible bass line for what we all know and love as the most vibrant season of the year, and turkey hunters are getting antsy.

On Saturday, devoted spring turkey hunters took to the woods and fields in celebration of the statewide spring turkey opener. The season will run through May 14. Hunting from one-half hour before sunrise until noon will be permitted from the opener until April 24, and for the remainder of the season, hunting is permitted from one-half hour before sunrise until sunset.

Differing from the fall turkey season, which accompanies the wildly popular deer season, only bearded turkeys may be harvested during the spring season. The bag limit remains fixed at three birds per fall-spring season. If a hunter took two birds in the fall, they have one remaining tag to fill in the spring. If they killed none in the fall, they’re permitted three in the spring.

Best Shots

Eastern Blue Ridge counties like Bedford, Botetourt, and Franklin, and Southern Piedmont counties like Halifax, Pittsylvania, and Southampton, continually rank high on the list of Virginia localities in terms of birds harvested in the spring. However, biologists stress that reproduction and overall population density is local. In terms of numbers of birds shot per square mile, a hunter’s best shot at a turkey is typically in the Tidewater and Southern Piedmont counties, where large tracts of agricultural land are numerous, and provide good hunting for hunters willing to ask permission from landowners.

Public land hunting opportunities should not be overlooked, either. Virginians have over 2 million acres of public hunting land at their disposal in the form of National Forest, VDWR-owned wildlife management areas, and state forests—and some of that land offers great turkey hunting opportunity.

Dan Lovelace, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) District Wildlife Biologist for the southern Piedmont region recommends White Oak Mountain and Fairystone Farms Wildlife Management Areas as top destinations for spring turkey hunters. “These two areas have good access and are fairly easy to traverse especially with young, novice hunters,” said Lovelace. “Good sized flocks of turkeys have been observed in these areas and production has been good the past few springs.”

Hunters that prefer a mountain setting, and those in the westernmost portion of this readership, can find good turkey hunting in the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. VDWR District Wildlife Biologist, Al Bourgeois, notes that, “The Walker Mountain area of the George Washington National Forest has excellent turkey populations due to the development of prime habitat made possible through partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation Super Fund Habitat Restoration Project grant funds. Several WMAs in the region offer great turkey hunting for both accomplished and novice turkey hunters including Gathright, Highland, Little North Mountain and Short Hills.”

Safety First

As always safety should be at the forefront of any discussion on hunting and any trip afield. Hunting accidents aren’t common, but they do happen. Use an abundance of caution when operating in the turkey woods, particularly if hunting on public land.

While it’s commonplace to wear full camouflage to hide yourself from the keen gaze of a cagy longbeard, make your presence known to fellow hunters. Wear blaze orange while on the move, and tie blaze orange marker to tree near your position when sitting to identify your position.

Avoid stalking turkey vocalizations, especially when not identified by blaze orange clothing. You may be stalking another hunter’s calls and be mistaken for an incoming bird.

Finally, if you are successful in harvesting a bird, pack it out taped with orange so other hunters can’t mistake your trophy from one they’re about to take.

Spring turkey hunting can be one of the most intense, challenging, and exhilarating pursuits in the great outdoors. Stay safe, and make some memories, this season!