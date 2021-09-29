Activities for Sept. 30

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Each donor who gives blood or platelets by Thursday will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut by email. redcross.org.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will conclude “The Healing Power of Nature,” a series of four virtual Ian Robertson Legacy: Lectureship lectures, at 7 p.m. Thursday with a panel discussion and question-and-answer time. $15. Proceeds support educational programming and future design of the admission-free public garden. piedmontgarden.org.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Culpeper Cycling Century takes place Saturday at Eastern View High School in Culpeper. Register from 7 to 7:50 a.m. if riding 100 miles, 8 to 8:50 a.m. if riding 60 miles and 9 to 9:50 a.m. if riding 30 miles. The 14th annual event benefits the Culpeper Recreation Foundation. CulpeperCyclingCentury,com.
Fluvanna NAACP's 2021 Virtual Freedom Fund Banquet is at 7 p.m. Saturday on Zoom with featured speaker Jamel K. Donnor. The theme is "Equity and Inclusion: A Brighter Future for Fluvanna." Free. Donations welcomed to support NAACP scholarships.To join Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85735269730?pwd=ZFJBMlRuOHd4N2hPRW9wNlZyeU51UT09. Meeting ID: 857 3526 9730. Passcode: 732286. fluvannacountynaacp@gmail.com.
Fry's Spring Beach Club celebrates its 100th birthday with a centennial concert at 5 p.m. Saturday featuring Chamomile & Whiskey, Love Canon and We Are Star Children. Gates open at 4 p.m. frysspring.org/centennial. $185-$35; all proceeds benefit FSBC scholarships. frysspring.org/centennial.
Hope's Legacy's fourth annual Hoofin' It for Horses 5K and Open House is set for Saturday at Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue's Castle Rock Farm in Afton. Race registration is at 7 a.m.; 5K begins at 8 a.m. sharp. Free open house is from 10 a.m. to noon; look for vendors, food, children's activities and free clinic events. A virtual 5K option is available using coloring pages of Donkey, the rescue's mascot. Race registration is $40. hopeslegacy.com/hoofinit.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
Hospice of the Piedmont will offer S’More Journeys Camp@Home, a virtual camp for ages 4 to 12 and families who are grieving the deaths of loved ones, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. There will be time for self-expression through play therapy to help young people remember that they are not alone and their feelings are normal. Each camper will receive a bag of supplies and a snack. For an application, go to hopva.org or call (434) 817-6900 or (800) 975-5501.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Louisa County's 17th annual Fall Harvest Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Walton Park in Mineral. Look for craft vendors, live music, children's activities, petting zoo, and health and public service information. Miss Louisa Olivia Grubbs will hand out books and read to children as part of her Bridging the Gap platform. Presented by Louisa County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. louisa.org.
Piedmont Master Gardeners has launched Share Your Harvest, a campaign to encourage local gardeners to donate their extra produce to food banks, pantries and other emergency food providers. Find a list of food banks and food pantries that accept homegrown fruits and vegetables at https:///piedmontmastergardeners.org/share-your-harvest/. Report your food donations on a form at piedmontmastergardeners.org.
Piedmont Master Gardeners will offer free information sessions on how to become a Master Gardener at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Northside Library, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Crozet Library and 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Gordon Avenue Library. Applications for the 2022 class will be due Dec. 1. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority has scheduled Bulky Waste Amnesty Days from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for furniture and mattresses, Oct. 9 for appliances and Oct. 16 for tires. albemarle.org.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.
Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Forest Service are asking the public to report sightings of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. Pinesnakes help humans by preying on small mammals that cause problems for homeowners. They often can be found in areas with sandy, well-drained soil and dry rock ridges. If possible, and if safe, take a photo of the snake and record details of the area in which it was found and contact Kevin Hamed at khamed@vt.edu or (540) 231-1887.