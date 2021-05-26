Activities for May 27

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is extending hours and in-person access at many of its branches. Appointments are no longer necessary, but there will be capacity limits. All programs and events will remain virtual during Tier 2 of JMRL’s COVID-19 response plan. Public computer use and self-serve printing will be available. Patrons should continue to use book drops to return books. The Bookmobile will be offering limited service. Wear a mask, observe social distancing and limit your visit to two hours. jmrl.org.