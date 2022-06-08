Activities for June 9

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County School Board will make proposed learning resources for elementary language arts and social studies available for public review from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through June 30, except for school holidays, on the third floor of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road. Check in with the third-floor receptionist upon arrival. The staff will consider feedback from the public at the July 14 school board meeting. k12albe marle.org. (434) 296-5820.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catac tionteam.org.

Charlottesville Civil War Round Table will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Center at Belvedere, where Hampton Newsome will speak on “The Fight for the Old North State — The Civil War in North Carolina.” The group has a room reserved at Wood Grill Buffet at 576 Branchlands Blvd. for anyone who’d like to have dinner before the lecture. jameshdonahue@yahoo.com. (434) 295-1927.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is reopening its two outdoor pools with reduced admission prices through Saturday. Summer pool passes will be valid at Onesty Family Aquatic Center, Washington Park Pool and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center through Sept. 5. Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. Open daily starting Monday. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.char lottesville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering educational and recreational summer programs, including Camp Shenandoah for ages 5 to 9 from June 22 to July 29 at Burnley-Moran Elementary School and Aug. 1 to 12 at Carver Recreation Center, Camp Blue Ridge for ages 9 to 12 from June 22 to July 29 at Walker Upper Elementary School and Aug. 1 to 12 at Key Recreation Center, and Camp Skyline for ages 12 to 15 from June 22 to July 29 at Key Recreation Center. Nutritious breakfasts and lunches are included. www.charlottesville.gov/summercamps.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Cunningham Creek Winery will begin its inaugural 5k Wine Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday to benefit Green Dogs Unleashed. Registration includes a T-shirt, wine glass, medal, chipped race bib and a glass of wine; register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Palmyra/CunninghamCreekWineRun5k?raceRefCode=GtMjZLdV. The Raclette Man food truck will be there from 8 a.m. until noon. Post-race activities start at 4 p.m. and will include music by Michael Tice and food by Simply Trending BBQ. cunninghamcreek.com.

Highland plans its first Descendants Day for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event, sponsored by Highland Council of Descendant Advisors, will include refreshments, music, resources and stories. Free. https://highland.org/event/descendants-day-at-highland/. (434) 293-8000.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ix Flix, a new weekly series of free film screenings, offers family-friendly activities at 6 p.m. Friday and a screening of “Paris Is Burning” at sunset at Ix Art Park. Series runs through Aug. 19. Free. ixartpark,org.

Monticello has scheduled a public summit, “Ascendant: The Power of Descendant Communities to Shape Our Stories, Places and Future,” at 9:30 a.m. June 18 on the West Lawn. The event will be livestreamed on Monticello’s Facebook page, website and YouTube channel. monticello.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Maintaining the Perennial Garden” from 2 to 4 p.m. June 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Schedule includes “Insects” on July 16, “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 and “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.