Activities for Jan. 20

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

DMV is seeking participants to share their personal stories for a new highway safety campaign to inspire other drivers to change their behavior behind the wheel. The four topics are drunken driving prevention, seat belt safety, speeding prevention and distracted driving awareness. Virginians who have been affected by crashes caused by one or more of these factors are invited to fill out the form at TZDVA.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will begin its first Community Guide Training class of the new year on Saturday. The free six-week class on local African American history prepares community members to serve as guides and lead tours of the center’s permanent and temporary exhibitions. Apply online at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/education.

Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters is collecting gently used luggage, duffel bags and backpacks in its inaugural luggage drive through Friday to support local people at Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Haven. Items must be no older than five years old and must have working handles, wheels and zippers. Items with rips, tears or mold will not be accepted. Luggage will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays ands 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. (434) 977-1415.