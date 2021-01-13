Activities for Jan. 14

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market will be a permanent feature in 2021. Market Central is hosting a Winter Farmers Market there, which is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 20. The seasonal market will resume April 3 and open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

James Madison’s Montpelier will reopen Saturday after its annual routine maintenance. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and for Presidents’ Day. Visitors are encouraged to purchase property passes and tour tickets online. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728, Ext. 450.