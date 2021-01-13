Activities for Jan. 14

Albemarle County Parks and Recreation will offer seven drop-off sites for Christmas tree recycling through Monday. Trees will be accepted from 7 a.m. until one hour after sunset daily at McIntire Recycling Center, Claudius Crozet Park, Greenwood Community Center, Chris Greene Lake Park, Darden Towe Park, Scottsville Community Center and Walnut Creek Park. The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch, which will be available for free starting Feb. 1 at Darden Towe Park and Crozet Park. Bring only Christmas trees; yard waste will not be accepted. www.albemarle.org.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is presenting a Landmark Tree Photo Safari developed by Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/1405/Landmark-Tree-Photo-Safari. (434) 970-3260.
Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1 to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.
Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albemarle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market will be a permanent feature in 2021. Market Central is hosting a Winter Farmers Market there, which is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 20. The seasonal market will resume April 3 and open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
James Madison’s Montpelier will reopen Saturday after its annual routine maintenance. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and for Presidents’ Day. Visitors are encouraged to purchase property passes and tour tickets online. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728, Ext. 450.
James Monroe’s Highland will reopen Friday for public tours by reservation only. Tours will include outdoor and indoor spaces and previews of new exhibits in the 1818 Presidential Guesthouse, which are scheduled to open in the spring. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/. (434) 293-8000.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
Martin Luther King Day of Service volunteer efforts through United Way of Greater Charlottesville will focus on food security. Volunteering opportunities are posted on cvillevolunteer.org.
Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will accept entries through Feb. 15 at alzfdn.org/scholarship. College-bound high school seniors may submit 1,200- to 1,500-word essays about how Alzheimer’s disease has affected them, their families and/or their communities. alzfdn.org/scholarship.