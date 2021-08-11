Activities for Aug. 12

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Mobi on the Mall offers convenient walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the Downtown Mall from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. City of Charlottesville employees and members of the public are welcome. Two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointments needed; no insurance necessary. No identification is required for vaccination. Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by adults. Five more weeks are scheduled, but the program can be extended if there is consistent demand. www.charlottesville.gov.