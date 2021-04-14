Activities for April 15

Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.

People Places is offering virtual orientation classes and virtual training for people who want to become foster parents. The Charlottesville office will offer virtual orientation at 6 p.m. April 29 and begin a nine-week training class at 6 p.m. May 6. peopleplaces.org. info@peopleplaces.org. (434) 979-0335.

Pinwheels for Prevention campaign will raise awareness of the uptick in child abuse and neglect cases during the pandemic. ReadyKids and community partners will present small "Pinwheels for Prevention" gardens of pinwheels. www.charlottesville.org.

Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October, starting Saturday. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.

Walk for SARA is a month-long virtual event to raise funds for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency. Individuals, community teams and businesses can participate by walking, biking or running during April and sharing their progress on social media with the hashtag #WalkforSARA. Funds raised will go toward counseling and support services for local sexual assault survivors and their families, plus prevention training education and bystander intervention training in local schools, businesses, restaurants and churches. WalkforSARA.com.