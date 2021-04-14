Activities for April 15

Albemarle County Bright Stars Program, Charlottesville City Preschool and MACAA Head Start offer a joint application for the 2021-22 school year at Go2Grow.com. Albemarle County children who will be 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible for Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. Children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 may enroll in MACAA Head Start. Charlottesville children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start. Go2Grow.com.
Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes campaign, which honors local residents who give back to the community, is accepting nominations through April 30. Complete the nomination form at allenandallen.com or pick up a form at an Allen & Allen office. Honorees will be announced June 21 on Facebook. allenandallen.com.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlot tesville.gov/FREEFILE.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is reopening some facilities in April. Picnic shelters and tennis courts are available by reservation. Competition and pick-up games are allowed on basketball courts. City Market has reopened for drive-through pickup of preordered foods at the 100 Water St. parking lot. Summer camp registration for city residents has begun. Adult softball league registration opens Monday. Adult volleyball league registration opens April 26. www.char lottesville.org/parksandrec.
Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albe marle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
People Places is offering virtual orientation classes and virtual training for people who want to become foster parents. The Charlottesville office will offer virtual orientation at 6 p.m. April 29 and begin a nine-week training class at 6 p.m. May 6. peopleplaces.org. info@peopleplaces.org. (434) 979-0335.
Pinwheels for Prevention campaign will raise awareness of the uptick in child abuse and neglect cases during the pandemic. ReadyKids and community partners will present small "Pinwheels for Prevention" gardens of pinwheels. www.charlottesville.org.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October, starting Saturday. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
Walk for SARA is a month-long virtual event to raise funds for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency. Individuals, community teams and businesses can participate by walking, biking or running during April and sharing their progress on social media with the hashtag #WalkforSARA. Funds raised will go toward counseling and support services for local sexual assault survivors and their families, plus prevention training education and bystander intervention training in local schools, businesses, restaurants and churches. WalkforSARA.com.