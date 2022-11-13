 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Active shooter on UVa campus; police say run, hide, fight

UVa Rotunda

Students enjoy time on campus at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

An active shooter is at a University of Virginia Parking lot on Culbreth Road. Several shot have been fired. A suspect is at large. UVa police are investigating. 

UVa police are issuing live alerts.

FOLLOW UPDATE HERE

