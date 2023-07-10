BRISTOL — An unassuming and unmarked small brick building has managed to hold the attention of protesters for the year since Bristol Women’s Health set up shop on the Virginia side of Bristol, just across the state line from Bristol, Tennessee.

The clinic’s presence in the border town has become a microcosm of the national abortion debate after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protections last summer. Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, while Virginia currently has the least restrictive abortion laws in the South.

Most days a handful of abortion opponents gather in the street at the clinic’s property line with megaphones, signs and Bibles in hand. Conversely, a group of volunteers escort patients from their cars and into the clinic. They hold rainbow-patterned umbrellas to shield patients’ identities.

“Abortion isn’t the answer. Stop for resources,” read a sign from regular protester and Bristol, Tennessee, resident Debra Mehaffy on a Thursday in mid-June.

“Show me the resources,” a volunteer escort said when Mehaffy began speaking into her megaphone to patients.

“A lot of the reasons why women are having abortions is they can’t afford any more kids,” Wade Hanzlik said. “Or they don’t have health care.”

Wade Hanzlik and other volunteers hear an array of stories from the patients she escorts — risky previous pregnancies and health concerns, fetal anomalies, the economic strain of having a child, rape, abusive relationships that patients are trying to leave, or simply not wanting to be a parent.

Conflict over a clinic

Under Tennessee law abortion is prohibited, with exceptions for doctors to perform the procedure in certain medical emergencies, while Virginia law allows the procedure for any reason up to the end of the second trimester, or around 26 weeks of gestation. Third trimester abortions — which require three physicians to sign off on — are permitted if continuing the pregnancy were to threaten the life of the pregnant person.

There are only a handful of abortion clinics in Virginia and Bristol Women’s Health is the only one in Southwest Virginia. With abortion virtually prohibited in Tennessee and no other such clinic currently operational in the region, abortion-rights advocates say it is a vital resource.

Amid the daily tensions outside, the clinic’s mere existence is a source of conflict. Virginia’s Bristol City Council is considering an ordinance to restrict other clinics from setting up in town — and to force the clinic out of business if it renovates or alters its building. What’s more, the landlords of the building are suing the clinic, alleging they were unaware of the purpose of the lease.

The ordinance that Bristol’s local government is considering could run afoul of state law, said University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias. If adopted by council, the city could face legal challenge.

That’s because Virginia is among many states to follow the Dillon Rule, in which local governments only have powers expressly given to them by the state legislature. Virginia hasn’t granted localities the ability to regulate abortion.

Surrounding states

In the meantime, surrounding states have taken action. Tennessee and West Virginia had pre-Roe abortion bans in place that took effect last summer. North Carolina and South Carolina’s legislatures recently adopted measures to bar most abortions after 12 and 6 weeks, respectively.

Abortion fund organizations are already reporting an influx in people seeking financial assistance for the procedure or travel costs associated with it.

“Pre-Roe overturn, we already saw people in Virginia for procedures,” said Billie Kate Holcomb, intake director at the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project. “Since Roe, we have seen an influx of people coming up here under 10 weeks of pregnancy.”

As a handful of Southwest Virginia localities contemplate their role in abortion access, the procedure is still legal statewide — for now.

Where Virginia falls on the issue will ultimately come down to a handful of competitive elections this fall. The outcomes will also determine partisan control of the House of Delegates and state Senate and how much of his agenda Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin can accomplish in the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2026.

Among his goals, is a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, or when the life of the pregnant person is in jeopardy. GOP legislators’ efforts to further restrict the procedure did not clear the legislature in this year’s session.

While Virginia stands to remain the least restrictive state in the South or join its neighboring states in passing related laws, Bristol’s mayor never thought his city would become a microcosm for national debate.

“I’ve been in office for five years and we’re voting on how to fix pot holes, how to buy police cars, buy firetrucks, fund schools — those are the things that if you’re in local government you expect to be involved in and you want to try and find a way to help on,” Osborne said. “You don’t tend to think in a local government setting that you’re going to be legislating abortion.”