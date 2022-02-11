Able is a sweet approximately 5 year old, 7 lb Chihuahua looking for his furever home. He arrived with his... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DURHAM, N.C. — Their lead in the most hostile of intimidating venues held up from midway through the first half until deep into the second half.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
You can’t win a civil lawsuit where no one got hurt. That truth likely will determine the outcome of a legal action bent on killing an anti-ra…
A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police on Facebook Live.
Reece Beekman sank an open corner 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play and the Virginia men's basketball team stunned No. 9 Duke 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
"It's challenging, because we've been running this race for two years now. And I think most of us, at least hoped at some level, that we would be in a different spot than we are today."
A Virginia Tech student was among the people injured, according to university President Tim Sands.
RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia…
General admission attendees can watch the race along the rail or on a large video wall and purchase alcohol on site, but cannot bring in their own alcoholic beverages.
Hatton Ferry will float again thanks to donations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.