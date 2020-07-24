If you’re in Charlottesville and in need of a watery sojourn, the Rivanna River is here for you.
The 42-mile river flows through Albemarle and Fluvanna counties before spilling into the James River and has plenty of space for floaters to spread out while cruising downstream. Floaters can put in their tubes at several points, but a popular route is from Darden Towe Park to Riverview Park in Charlottesville, which can take up to four hours, depending on the current.
The often gentle current of the Rivanna provides a nice respite from the summer heat, allowing one to float as though on a natural lazy river.
Along the way, floaters may be treated to the sounds of local wildlife and the cackles of fellow floaters. As a polite rule of thumb, it is considered in poor taste to bring a speaker and subject other floaters to your tunes.
If a floater is particularly lucky they may even catch a glimpse of some local wildlife, such as the Great Blue Heron, which loves to turn the river’s fish population into a hearty meal. Branches washed up along the sides of the river can also provide some respite for weary turtles looking to soak up some rays of sunlight or a makeshift paddle.
Though less common, the river is also home to some river snakes who — though harmless — may give some a fright.
As far as equipment is concerned, it is recommended that in addition to a tube, floaters bring water, sunscreen, a hat and water shoes; the occasionally shallow river is occasionally rife with rocks. A paddle can help propel you through still waters or slow currents.
Some planning is required, as floaters will likely need at least two vehicles placed at the beginning and end of the route, or be prepared to make the trek back to the vehicle at the initial launch point.
Rivanna River Co., which typically will shuttle floaters and boaters to various points along the river, is still doing boat and equipment rentals during the pandemic for those who may not have their own supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.