We know there are many people out there who kept up spirits, brought comfort in the midst of great grief and provided healing care to those who were sick or troubled. In many ways, everyone is a hero in 2021!

We want to hear your stories of those who offered love, healing, encouragement and leadership during these especially difficult times. Maybe it was someone in health care, such as a nurse, a respiratory therapist or a doctor who kept you or your loved one alive. Or maybe it was a teacher, a neighbor, a taxi driver or the teenager next door. Tell us who made a big difference to you or the community, or both, and why this person is so special. We will review the names you send us and select 12 for our yearly "A Distinguished Dozen." We will then assign a reporter to each of the 12 and write a story about the person and their contributions. We also will want to take a photo of them. The stories will run for 12 days, beginning Dec. 24.