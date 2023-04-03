Brickmason Animal Apperson extracts part of the fenestration at the former Farish House hotel on Monday afternoon. In December, the Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review approved the removal of this and three other nonoriginal windows facing Court Square in the 1854 brick structure, which recently operated as an office building. Candace DeLoach, who operates the nearby Court Square Inn, says she plans to open a 25-room boutique hotel next year at the location. The Zebra Carriage Hotel would pay homage to Lord Walter Rothschild, an early 20th-century British zoologist and parliamentarian who defied conventional wisdom by domesticating zebras that drew his carriage to Buckingham Palace.