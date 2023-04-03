Brickmason Animal Apperson extracts part of the fenestration at the former Farish House hotel on Monday afternoon. In December, the Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review approved the removal of this and three other nonoriginal windows facing Court Square in the 1854 brick structure, which recently operated as an office building. Candace DeLoach, who operates the nearby Court Square Inn, says she plans to open a 25-room boutique hotel next year at the location. The Zebra Carriage Hotel would pay homage to Lord Walter Rothschild, an early 20th-century British zoologist and parliamentarian who defied conventional wisdom by domesticating zebras that drew his carriage to Buckingham Palace.
A defenestration of sorts
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Greene County man learned last Monday that trafficking fentanyl meant that he was getting a 20-year prison sentence. But one Greene County m…
Albemarle County police found human remains in a wooded area outside of Agnor Hurt Elementary School Thursday afternoon.
The Albemarle County Police Department is increasing patrols in an effort to crack down on distracted driving.
The new location will seat about 100 guests and is within walking distance of the University of Virginia, eliminating the need for a 45-minute…
A Nelson County 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a raid on a house in the Johnson Village neighborhood turned up nine weapons and enou…