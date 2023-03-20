On Thursday, March 16, Montpelier celebrated the 272nd birthday of James Madison, fourth president of the United States and “Father of the Constitution.” A wreath-laying ceremony took place on the grounds of the Madison family cemetery with remarks by Patrick Campbell, manager of education programs for Montpelier’s Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution.

“James Madison propelled us forward in establishing and expanding democracy by shaping the framework of the United States Constitution,” Campbell said.

The ceremony was attended by community leaders including Montpelier Foundation President James French, Town of Orange Mayor Martha Roby and Orange County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Lee Frame. U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan and Sgt. Aaron Childers laid the presidential wreath at Madison’s gravesite and dozens of wreaths from community organizations decorated the grounds.

Brig. Gen. Sullivan, who serves as commanding general of Training Command at Quantico, said that he felt privileged to take part in the wreath-laying ceremony for the first time.

“It’s a great honor to be here today. To be able to come here and honor the Father of the Constitution is something really special,” he shared.

Captions (all credits: Andra Landi)

7243: Patrick Campbell delivers the address during Montpelier’s celebration of the 272nd birthday of James Madison.

7248 or 7249: Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, at left, and Sgt. Aaron Childers place the presidential wreath at Madison’s grave.

7267: Community organizations donated additional wreaths, which were on display during the ceremony, to honor Madison.

7271: Barboursville resident Aaron Linderman and his son, Edmund, tour the grounds at the Madison family cemetery.

7282: From left to right: James French, Brig. Gen Farrell J. Sullivan, Sgt. Aaron Childers and Patrick Campbell stand with the presidential wreath.