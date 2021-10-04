8 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $519,000

Own a side-by-side duplex in the heart of Charlottesville and walkable to all-things UVA (Grounds, UVA Hospital, the Lawn, Stadium, busline) and just minutes from Downtown Fry's Springs. This property, in a quiet neighborhood right off of JPA, is leased through July 2022 and has never had any vacancy in the past 20 years that the current owners have been renting it. Current monthly rent-roll is $3,120 with prompt payments from responsible tenants. Owners share that they have had consistent interest from Residents/Fellows/Graduate students over the years. There are 4 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living rooms and laundry in each of the two units. Not only is this a great rental, but it's on a spectacular deep lot, with potential for future build-out. The tenants love the double deck feature and the privacy that the sunny lot that backs to the mature hardwoods offers. So many options--another one...Start your investment portfolio by living on one side and renting out the other side! AirBnB options as well! Plenty of off-street parking available. ***Priced WELL below tax assessment***