Seamlessly combining old and new, this sprawling 6,400 sq. ft. farm house has taken every detail into account! The addition to this 1830’s house was completed by the current owners using master craftsmen that have retained the historic feel of the original home yet added all the modern amenities. No expense was spared including extensive crown and picture mouldings, heart pine floors, custom cabinetry, wainscoting and fine architectural details. Relax on one of the many covered porches and enjoy the scenic surroundings of Blue Ridge Mountain views. The 25 acres has nearly endless possibilities. An ideal property for a rural escape or turn this 7 bedroom home into a bed and breakfast! The finished lower level lives like a second home with a full kitchen and bath, two bedrooms, and billiard room! Plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the peace and quiet. Cozy up to one of the 8 fireplaces, gather around the large kitchen island, or get out and explore your land. The original red barn is ready to house animals of your choice, and the oversized 2 story garage gives you room for everything you'll need to enjoy this property to the fullest, yet is a stone’s throw from everything that Charlottesville has to offer!
7 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Boyles is the fifth interim or full-time city manager the city has had since 2018, and the third since September 2020.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 in Charlottesville Circuit Court in the killing of Yeardley Love.
Understaffing and mismanagement have led to chronic delivery problems, two former mail carriers say.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
With 86% of its 3-point shooting production gone from a season ago, the UVa men's basketball team will have a new offensive identity. “We’ll have to score in different ways. It won’t be a team that’s gonna spray out 30, 40 3s.”
Bonumose, a food technology company, is investing $27.7 million in its expansion in Albemarle County, which will add 64 employees over the nex…
- Updated
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
A botanical garden may begin to see new life soon after the Charlottesville City Council voted last week to officially lease the site to the B…
It’s come to my attention that a business venture named “Sojourner’s Glamping” is under contract to purchase a roughly 100-acre property on Mu…