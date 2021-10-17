7 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,695,000

Seamlessly combining old and new, this sprawling 6,400 sq. ft. farm house has taken every detail into account! The addition to this 1830’s house was completed by the current owners using master craftsmen that have retained the historic feel of the original home yet added all the modern amenities. No expense was spared including extensive crown and picture mouldings, heart pine floors, custom cabinetry, wainscoting and fine architectural details. Relax on one of the many covered porches and enjoy the scenic surroundings of Blue Ridge Mountain views. The 25 acres has nearly endless possibilities. An ideal property for a rural escape or turn this 7 bedroom home into a bed and breakfast! The finished lower level lives like a second home with a full kitchen and bath, two bedrooms, and billiard room! Plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the peace and quiet. Cozy up to one of the 8 fireplaces, gather around the large kitchen island, or get out and explore your land. The original red barn is ready to house animals of your choice, and the oversized 2 story garage gives you room for everything you'll need to enjoy this property to the fullest, yet is a stone’s throw from everything that Charlottesville has to offer!