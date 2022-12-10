7 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,288,680

New Construction without the Wait! Now Ready for Immediate Delivery! The Sycamore is a gorgeous new floorplan meeting the needs of today's lifestyle. The show-stopping kitchen serves as the heart of this home, opening into the breakfast area and family room, and flowing out to a maintenance-free DECK and SCREENED PORCH via a 12' SLIDER. A MAIN LEVEL en suite GUEST ROOM, private study, dining room w/ butler pantry, and MUDROOM complete the first floor. The upstairs show cases a luxurious Primary Bedroom suite with quartz counters, FREESTANDING TUB, walk-in shower and TWO SEPARATE CLOSETS. Four additional bedrooms and 2 Full Baths complete the second floor. The WALKOUT Terrace is made for entertaining with a 2ND FIREPLACE, WETBAR, Bedroom, Full Bath, and access to a large COVERED PATIO. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevation with real stone, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime.