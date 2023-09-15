Tucked away on a dead-end road, only 12 miles to Charlottesville, is this impeccable and stunning 22-acre compound, complete with 8,575± square foot primary residence, pool, 5-car garage, 3-bedroom cottage, 6-stall stable with living accommodations, trailer shed, equipment barn/shop, and several run-in sheds. The completely renovated 7-bedroom home is nestled on a knoll overlooking the pool and the Mechums River and captures a magnificent view of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. Built in 1973, and thoroughly renovated in 2019 with the highest quality materials and excellent craftsmanship, the main residence is comfortable, spacious, and nicely appointed. The residence is complemented by lovely gardens, stone walls and mature trees leading to the equestrian facilities and other necessary horse facilities. This property is truly an offering difficult to find and rarely on the market.