7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,700,000

Brinnington Farm is a magical residence set on over 25 magnificent acres on the distinguished Ridge Rd. Built c1750 and the original homestead of the Henry family (Patrick Henry) the property holds lots of history and has been expanded and comprehensively renovated through the years. Magnificent Blue ridge views, kitchen & open living area opens out to a beautiful covered patio and back yard. Multiple additional buildings; guest house across the street newly renovated guest/pool house, new constructed barn can be work shop or party space, barn with apartment building and multiple garages/barns with various possibilities for usage. Towering hardwoods shading level lawn, endless boxwoods, hardscaping & vegetable garden. Totally remarkable!