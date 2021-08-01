 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,700,000

7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,700,000

7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,700,000

Brinnington Farm is a magical residence set on over 25 magnificent acres on the distinguished Ridge Rd. Built c1750 and the original homestead of the Henry family (Patrick Henry) the property holds lots of history and has been expanded and comprehensively renovated through the years. Magnificent Blue ridge views, kitchen & open living area opens out to a beautiful covered patio and back yard. Multiple additional buildings; guest house across the street newly renovated guest/pool house, new constructed barn can be work shop or party space, barn with apartment building and multiple garages/barns with various possibilities for usage. Towering hardwoods shading level lawn, endless boxwoods, hardscaping & vegetable garden. Totally remarkable!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics
UVa

UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics

The move will bring the university in line with a March executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires state agencies, including colleges, to stop buying, selling and distributing single-use plastic and polystyrene containers, including plastic straws, water bottles and bottled water.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert