7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,499,000

NORTHFIELD MANOR is a Custom Designed home incredible in every way. Open floor plan with an abundance of windows, amazing attention to detail and perfect for entertaining and hosting friends and family events. Outdoor living space includes large rear patio, Gazebo and a 2nd adjoining parcel which is perfect for future Pool and Pool House. The Carriage House over the detached Garage offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. The Garage is designed with 2 large vehicle bays and a full Gym. The design of this amazing home is like no other! The first floor Owner's Suite offers comfortable lounging area, fireplace, Mountain View and Coffee Bar! Large Terrace Level Rec Room, Game Room, SPA, Office and 2nd Laundry Room. 7 Bedrooms, 9 Full Bathrooms, beautifully designed Kitchen, Formal Dining and incredible Great Room! So MANY Options!