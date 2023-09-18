Nestled within the Heart of Virginia, this remarkable 140-acre estate presents an impeccably designed and meticulously maintained haven for exclusive and safeguarded living, enveloped by verdant fields and woodlands. Encompassing the property are the main manor house, an inviting 4-bedroom guest house, a charming log cabin, a carriage house with ample space for up to 10 vehicles along with an executive office on the upper level, a quaint flower house nestled by gardens and an orchard, two spacious equipment barns, and even a picturesque covered bridge. This property seamlessly fulfills every requirement for secluded and secure living, facilitating work and hosting with equal ease. The property lends itself to diverse potential uses including farming, equestrian pursuits, a corporate retreat, a familial enclave, and more. Situated advantageously within approximately 8 miles of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, the University of Virginia campus, multiple golf and country clubs, as well as the historically rich city of Charlottesville, this estate offers both convenience and serenity.