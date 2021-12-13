7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $10,500,000

EAGLECREST, a magnificent 140-acre estate in the Heart of Virginia about a 2-hr drive from Washington, D.C., offers an impeccably outfitted and maintained compound for private and secure living surrounded by lush green fields and woodlands. Built in 2000 and inspired by Presidential mansions such as Mount Vernon and Monticello, the grand manor house boasts 7 bedrooms (most are suites) and 7.5 baths. From the stately column-framed brick portico to the hardwood-floored and richly paneled reception area to the 2-story octagon-shaped living room beyond, every inch of this home is meticulously designed for elegance and comfort. In addition to the formal living and dining rooms, there are two offices; a complete club level for entertaining, billiards, games, and media viewing, and two wings each with its own suite of rooms and conservatory. The gourmet kitchen with every culinary essential adjoins a bright breakfast area and family room, both with walls of glass that open to a large screened porch and brick herringbone terraces stretching to the pool and outdoor grounds. The main level owners suite is host to a fireplace-warmed sitting area, French doors offering access to and views of manicured grounds and the pond, and a pampering bath with twin granite-topped vanities, granite floor, separate shower and tub, and large walk-in closets. The estate also includes a 4-bedroom gate guest house; carriage house with space for 10 vehicles (car collection!) and executive office suite on the upper level; a log cabin with full kitchen and loft bedroom; and a flower house with 2-car garage adjacent to the orchard and vegetable gardens. Other amenities include a generator bunker, covered bridge, 4+ miles of roads and trails around the property, 2 barns/equipment sheds, a natural artesian water spring, several large ponds, Jumping Branch stream, a pavilion and reflecting pool with fountains, and diesel and gas tanks with pumps. This property has EVERYTHING needed for private and secure living, working and entertaining. POSSIBLE USES: farming, horses, corporate get-away, family compound, etc. etc. The property is conveniently located within about 8 miles to the Charlottesville-Albermarle Airport, the University of Virginia campus, several golf/country clubs and historic Charlottesville.