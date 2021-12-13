7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $10,500,000

EAGLECREST, a magnificent 140-acre estate in the Heart of Virginia about a 2-hr drive from Washington, D.C., offers an impeccably outfitted and maintained compound for private and secure living surrounded by lush green fields and woodlands. Built in 2000 and inspired by Presidential mansions such as Mount Vernon and Monticello, the grand manor house boasts 7 bedrooms (most are suites) and 7.5 baths. From the stately column-framed brick portico to the hardwood-floored and richly paneled reception area to the 2-story octagon-shaped living room beyond, every inch of this home is meticulously designed for elegance and comfort. In addition to the formal living and dining rooms, there are two offices; a complete club level for entertaining, billiards, games, and media viewing, and two wings each with its own suite of rooms and conservatory. The gourmet kitchen with every culinary essential adjoins a bright breakfast area and family room, both with walls of glass that open to a large screened porch and brick herringbone terraces stretching to the pool and outdoor grounds. The main level owners suite is host to a fireplace-warmed sitting area, French doors offering access to and views of manicured grounds and the pond, and a pampering bath with twin granite-topped vanities, granite floor, separate shower and tub, and large walk-in closets. The estate also includes a 4-bedroom gate guest house; carriage house with space for 10 vehicles (car collection!) and executive office suite on the upper level; a log cabin with full kitchen and loft bedroom; and a flower house with 2-car garage adjacent to the orchard and vegetable gardens. Other amenities include a generator bunker, covered bridge, 4+ miles of roads and trails around the property, 2 barns/equipment sheds, a natural artesian water spring, several large ponds, Jumping Branch stream, a pavilion and reflecting pool with fountains, and diesel and gas tanks with pumps. This property has EVERYTHING needed for private and secure living, working and entertaining. POSSIBLE USES: farming, horses, corporate get-away, family compound, etc. etc. The property is conveniently located within about 8 miles to the Charlottesville-Albermarle Airport, the University of Virginia campus, several golf/country clubs and historic Charlottesville.
7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $10,500,000
Anthony Poindexter has emerged as the leading candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Virginia, his alma mater, sources confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday.
The local African American museum plans to melt the statue down and transform it into a new work of public art.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in Charlottesville to interview for Virginia head coaching job
On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aboard a plane bound to Charlottesville, where he’ll interview for the head-coaching job at UVa.
Coach who helped give Tony Elliott his coaching start thinks Virginia is 'an absolute perfect fit' for him
Tony Elliott picking the UVa job isn’t a surprise to Bobby Lamb, the former Furman coach who employed Elliott in his coaching infancy on the Paladins’ staff more than a decade ago. “The Virginia job is an absolute perfect fit.”
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 52-49 loss to James Madison.
University of Virginia undergraduates will see tuition, room and board and other fees rise over the next two years after the school’s Board of…
As football coaching search continues, Virginia's Board of Visitors to vote on $10.3 million transfer of athletics funds
"More is needed. And everybody knows that.”
Development of a water intake and pump station in Fluvanna County will likely be moved away from the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Na…
Senior Takal Molson hit a pair of jumpers in the final 1:10 of play to lift JMU to its first-ever win over UVa, setting off a wild court-storming celebration at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Tony Elliott was head-coaching material three-plus years ago at the Champion Forum. He's even more prepared today, writes David Teel.