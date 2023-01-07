NEW PRICE! AMAZING OPPORTLUNITY! NORTHFIELD MANOR is a Custom Designed home incredible in every way. Open floor plan with an abundance of windows, amazing attention to detail and perfect for entertaining and hosting friends and family events. Outdoor living space includes large rear patio, Gazebo and a 2nd adjoining parcel which is perfect for future Pool and Pool House. The Carriage House over the detached Garage offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. The Garage is designed with 2 large vehicle bays and a full Gym. The design of this amazing home is like no other! The first floor Owner's Suite offers comfortable lounging area, fireplace, Mountain View and Coffee Bar! Large Terrace Level Rec Room, Game Room, SPA, Office and 2nd Laundry Room. 7 Bedrooms, 9 Full Bathrooms, beautifully designed Kitchen, Formal Dining and incredible Great Room! So MANY Options!
7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man is accused of stealing at least two of the bicycles that were found at his residence.
One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said. A person of interest was in custody.
The student suffered life-altering injuries when his torso was punctured by falling on a cut bamboo stalk during a school activity.
With Brennan Armstrong in the transfer portal, Greg Madia assesses Virginia's quarterback options heading into the offseason.
A federal judge has wiped out most of the financial award in Sines v. Kessler, the sprawling civil trial against white nationalists who rioted…
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The man accused of possessing tens of thousands of dollars worth of missing bicycles saw three of his criminal charges continued to late March…
Virginia State Police on Thursday released the names of two of the three people found dead after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River at a low point but was swept away by the current.
The elementary schools will be renamed to Trailblazers Elementary School and Summit Elementary School.
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives will vote for its next speaker, and Virginia may have a lot to do with who that will be.