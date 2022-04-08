7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,400,000

Rare opportunity to own the former developers beautifully maintained custom built 5,400 sq.ft transitional contemporary style estate brick home with a front bluestone patio entrance, and 2 car oversized garage with storage. Built in 2009, within the highly sought after Pantops Hyland Ridge/Park community on 1.78 park like acres. This move in ready home offers an open flow, with high ceilings and large floor to ceiling windows with transom tops and multiple skylights providing an abundance of natural lighting and an expansive primary owners bedroom/bathroom suite on the main level with high ceilings, balcony, and a walk in custom closet. The flexible floor plan has as many as 7 bedrooms, 5.5 baths with expansive closet storage spaces. The home features hardwood and marble floors throughout with no carpeting, gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with new appliances and pantry that walks out to a rear Trex rain scape deck with covered patio. The developer by deed exempted the home from any HOA providing the option to utilize and accommodate a Professional at home office, and a Accessory garden daylight Apartment, both with separate entrances and parking. The flexible floor plan is designed to be optional or incorporate into living space.