NEW PRICE for “Gabrielle” (c. 1856). Once the manor home for a 1,200 acre farm adjoining Monticello, "Gabrielle" offers the epitome of southern charm and gracious hospitality. An ideal property if you’re seeking the highly coveted farmhouse vibe plus detached Guest Cottage - perfect as a Home Office or for in-laws, guests or Airbnb. Located within 2 miles of Charlottesville's Downtown and only 4 miles from UVA's Grounds and Medical Center. “Gabrielle” offers the perfect blend of historic charm and modern amenities, including chef’s kitchen, top notch finishes, posh en suite bathrooms, high speed internet access (2 WAPS - wireless access points/strong high speed WiFi sources) - one upstairs and second in Cottage * In addition, there are 3 wired cable access points for home office high speed - in kitchen office, in Owner's back office and in basement) and one-level living with separate master BR wing (c. 2008). Nestled on its 2.61 acre verdant grounds, “Gabrielle" showcases the perfect balance of historic design and quality craftsmanship to create a new standard in approachable luxury living. Floor plans and Survey attached. Truly a unique offering. Opportunity is knocking - don't miss out!
7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
So far, 14 groups, 18 individuals have expressed interest
Dr. Emily Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children.
The local radio host claims his right to vote was violated, he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.
The move will bring the university in line with a March executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires state agencies, including colleges, to stop buying, selling and distributing single-use plastic and polystyrene containers, including plastic straws, water bottles and bottled water.
Since July 15, there have been 18 reported catalytic converter thefts in Charlottesville, all stolen from Toyota Priuses.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard E. Moore reduced Mario J. Hodges' 26-year active sentence by a year.
The suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Estimated rents on the apartment units have gone up significantly since the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors first shot down the proposal.