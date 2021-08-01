7 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,295,000

NEW PRICE for “Gabrielle” (c. 1856). Once the manor home for a 1,200 acre farm adjoining Monticello, "Gabrielle" offers the epitome of southern charm and gracious hospitality. An ideal property if you’re seeking the highly coveted farmhouse vibe plus detached Guest Cottage - perfect as a Home Office or for in-laws, guests or Airbnb. Located within 2 miles of Charlottesville's Downtown and only 4 miles from UVA's Grounds and Medical Center. “Gabrielle” offers the perfect blend of historic charm and modern amenities, including chef’s kitchen, top notch finishes, posh en suite bathrooms, high speed internet access (2 WAPS - wireless access points/strong high speed WiFi sources) - one upstairs and second in Cottage * In addition, there are 3 wired cable access points for home office high speed - in kitchen office, in Owner's back office and in basement) and one-level living with separate master BR wing (c. 2008). Nestled on its 2.61 acre verdant grounds, “Gabrielle" showcases the perfect balance of historic design and quality craftsmanship to create a new standard in approachable luxury living. Floor plans and Survey attached. Truly a unique offering. Opportunity is knocking - don't miss out!