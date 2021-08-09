 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Troy - $2,950,000

Stones Throw: Exceptional Country residence and equine facility only a short 10 min drive east of Charlottesville and other amenities. The stucco and stone 6-bedroom residence, built in 2005, has all that a buyer would hope for in a open floor plan suitable for modern living. First floor Master suite, private wood paneled office, open kitchen and French doors walking out to a rear porch facing SW designed to take in the views and sunsets, not to be believed. Exercise room, media room, infinity pool, hot tup and pavilion, gardens and lawns, 7-stall stone stable and riding ring. 2 detached garage spaces, 2 guest quarters, large pond, gated entrance, fenced paddocks on all sides. Immense privacy with extraordinary views. Please review floor plans in Documents.

