 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $1,250,000

6 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $1,250,000

6 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $1,250,000

Equestrian/Historical Property: Tollgate Farm. Once part of a larger 18th-century farm on the Staunton/James River toll road. Tollgate is central to hunt clubs, local/regional horse shows, and equestrian events. Located 4 miles north of historical downtown Scottsville and less than 20 miles south of Charlottesville/Keswick. Large barn, riding facilities, paddocks, and pasture will satisfy all equestrian needs. Shop/pole barn provides ample storage/repair needs. Guest cottage, private and beautifully appointed, currently operates as a popular Air BnB. Extensive gardens, mature landscaping and trees/groves, pond with gazebo, this house and property have an old-world feel. View video to appreciate this unique opportunity for horse enthusiasts!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics
UVa

UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics

The move will bring the university in line with a March executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires state agencies, including colleges, to stop buying, selling and distributing single-use plastic and polystyrene containers, including plastic straws, water bottles and bottled water.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert