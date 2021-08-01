6 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $1,250,000

Equestrian/Historical Property: Tollgate Farm. Once part of a larger 18th-century farm on the Staunton/James River toll road. Tollgate is central to hunt clubs, local/regional horse shows, and equestrian events. Located 4 miles north of historical downtown Scottsville and less than 20 miles south of Charlottesville/Keswick. Large barn, riding facilities, paddocks, and pasture will satisfy all equestrian needs. Shop/pole barn provides ample storage/repair needs. Guest cottage, private and beautifully appointed, currently operates as a popular Air BnB. Extensive gardens, mature landscaping and trees/groves, pond with gazebo, this house and property have an old-world feel. View video to appreciate this unique opportunity for horse enthusiasts!