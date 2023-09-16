Come visit this beautiful and large home in the River Oaks neighborhood of Palmyra. This home has an extremely spacious floorplan, complete with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and large living room. The home has hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers. Upstairs the primary bedroom is very large and boosts an upgraded trey ceiling and a large bathroom with a dual vanities. An additional 3 bedrooms can be found upstairs, one with its own ensuite bathroom for little extra privacy, another separate full bath, as well as a spacious loft for upstairs lounging. In the basement, there is a finished rec room, an additional bedroom, unfinished space for storage, as well as a half finished full bathroom that could be great project to add additional value to the home. Schedule a showing today!!