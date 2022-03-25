 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $549,900

6 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $549,900

Perhaps the best priced home in Fluvanna County at this time. Magnificent home 11 minutes from shopping & dining at the Zion Crossroads! This amazing property features over 3,000 sq.ft., 6 bedrooms/ 4 baths, gleaming Hardwood floors, beautiful solid wood doors, 2 Laundry rooms, and a Family room with wood stove and wet bar. Both kitchens boast Cherry cabinets and several like new appliances. The finished basement offers a full kitchen, Family room & Dining room, laundry room, and another Master Suite, the perfect In-law apartment! The spa room offers a large jetted tub, tile surround ,and room for a pedestal sink and a commode. The home has been meticulously maintained and boasts a new roof and a 4 year old Trane heat pump. The partial unfinished basement has been completely encapsulated recently. All of this on an 8.47 acre lot with paved driveway and two sheds.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert