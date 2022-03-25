6 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $549,900

Perhaps the best priced home in Fluvanna County at this time. Magnificent home 11 minutes from shopping & dining at the Zion Crossroads! This amazing property features over 3,000 sq.ft., 6 bedrooms/ 4 baths, gleaming Hardwood floors, beautiful solid wood doors, 2 Laundry rooms, and a Family room with wood stove and wet bar. Both kitchens boast Cherry cabinets and several like new appliances. The finished basement offers a full kitchen, Family room & Dining room, laundry room, and another Master Suite, the perfect In-law apartment! The spa room offers a large jetted tub, tile surround ,and room for a pedestal sink and a commode. The home has been meticulously maintained and boasts a new roof and a 4 year old Trane heat pump. The partial unfinished basement has been completely encapsulated recently. All of this on an 8.47 acre lot with paved driveway and two sheds.