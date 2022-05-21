6 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $534,990

3.69 acre Homesite JUST RELEASED here in Fluvanna’s newest community, Island Hill! This Hudson Homesite Special features 6 beds, 4 full baths, full finished walkout basement, covered front and rear porches and a 2-car garage for a fall 2022 move-in built on 3.69 extremely private and wooded acres. This spacious floorplan features a private first floor home office, convenient first floor guest suite with full bath, open gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless, luxury vinyl plank flooring and expansive great room. Includes an oversized owner’s suite with private bath and two large walk-in closets. Finished walkout basement includes additional bedroom and full bath along with loads of unfinished storage. High speed internet capability along with public utilities, this homesite combines supreme privacy with access to the conveniences of a neighborhood. Tankless water heater included. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Hurry in to select your favorite homesite & receive $10,000 in CLOSEOUT SAVINGS!*