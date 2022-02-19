NEW HOMESITES RELEASED: Fluvanna’s newest community, Island Hill! The Hudson features 5 beds, 3 baths, full finished walkout basement, and 2-car garage for an mid 2022 move-in. Includes private first floor home office AND a convenient first floor guest suite with full bath, four large bedrooms upstairs, including an oversized owner’s suite with private bath and two walk-in closets. Plus, an open gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless, and luxury vinyl plank flooring, and expansive great room. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Hurry in to select your favorite homesite & receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*
6 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $496,055
