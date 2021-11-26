WONDERFUL FINISH DETAIL AND AMENITIES ARE ABOUND IN THIS 2-STORY COLONIAL ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC IN GLENMORE. SPACIOUS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BUILT-IN OFFICE DESK, CHEERY CABINETS AND GRANITE TOPS, STEP-DOWN FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE AND LARGE MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE. MAIN LEVEL FLOORING IS RECLAIMED OAK HARDWOOD IN LR, DR, KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM WITH MAHOGANY WOOD IN MASTER BEDROOM. THREE BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN RENOVATED (TWO WITH HEATED FLOORS) AND BASEMENT HAS BEEN REMODELED INTO A LARGE GREAT ROOM/RECREATION ROOM THAT COULD BE A HOME THEATRE. ON ONE SIDE OF THE GREAT ROOM IS A 6TH BEDROOM OR OFFICE AND ON THE OTHER IS A COMBINATION ROOM/WINE ROOM WITH WINE COOLER, BOSCH DISHWASHER, ICE MACHINE, MICROWAVE AND WARMING DRAWER. THIS LEVEL WALKS OUT TO A LOVELY LARGE STONE PATIO WITH BUILT-IN FIREPIT. GREAT FAMILY HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.
6 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $990,000
