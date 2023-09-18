Located in popular Glenmore with easy access to the main gate this immaculate home offers 6 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. To the left of the two story foyer is a private study with custom built-ins and to the right of the foyer is a large formal dining room with triple windows. A wet bar with upper glass cabinets links the dining room to the gourmet kitchen with crisp painted cabinets, pantry, center island, breakfast bar, built-in shelves and desk area, gas cooktop, double oven and wine cooler. A sunny breakfast area in the kitchen opens to a fabulous screen porch and large deck which overlooks a new stamped concrete terrace and fenced, landscaped yard. Off the kitchen is a great room with gas fireplace and large windows allowing for abundant natural light. A private bedroom suite and mudroom are also located on the first floor. The primary suite with sitting area and enormous walk-in closet plus bath with jetted tub and walk-in shower are located on the second floor as well as 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The terrace level enjoys a recreation room with custom bar/kitchenette and 6th bedroom with full bath. The current owners added extensive crown molding and trim detail throughout. This home is a true gem!