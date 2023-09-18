An exceptionally private, luxurious estate tucked on 92 acres in the heart of Keswick. The peaceful tree-lined drive winds through forest, crosses a private bridge over Jacks Branch, and breaks out into rolling hay fields, board fencing, and big skies. A circular drive delivers you to a beautifully appointed and meticulously cared for home that is spacious yet cozy and comfortable. With a primary suite on the first floor and five additional bedrooms (including a second-floor suite), this remarkable house, built in 2000, can easily handle large gatherings or simply a few by one of the six fireplaces. A gourmet kitchen with cast stone hood and custom cherry cabinets, a sunken great room with Honduran Mahogany coffered ceiling, a home theater with Epson projector and raised seating, and a spectacular covered porch with wood burning stone fireplace are just a few of the outstanding rooms and thoughtfully selected features throughout. Complete with an oversized three bay garage with a large guest suite above. The land is not under conservation easement.