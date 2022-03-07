6 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,390,000

Updated, gorgeous home... this one has it all! One of the quietest, most private cul-de-sacs in the gated community of Glenmore! Solid mahogany front door with beveled glass greets you at the recently renovated "rocking-chair" front porch. Thoughtfully updated home features enormous and fully updated gourmet kitchen, fully updated master bath, brand new high efficiency geothermal HVAC, new roof, wide plank cherry hardwood floors, 3 spectacular brick fireplaces, large screened porch, 1st & 2nd floor laundry rooms, secluded terrace off master suite, 2 staircases, and so much more! You'll love the designer plantation shutters, walk-in cedar closet, expansive finished basement including home theater, Mexican tile breakfast/eating area, 18 station in-ground irrigation system, landscape lighting, Trex decking, and the great sport/play area. Check out the comprehensive list of updates and improvements in the Documents tab. Very large mud room complete with lockers, storage, 2nd laundry, walk-in pantry, powder room addition which was completed in 2007! Beautiful finishes throughout this great home! Simply must see this one!