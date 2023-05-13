An amazing opportunity to purchase a practically new home without the wait of building. Built in 2022, this turn-key home is located directly across from the Preserve at Glenmore on a nearly 3/4 acre lot backing to open space w/ beautiful distant mountain views & gorgeous sunsets. The contemporary floor plan offers what the modern homebuyer most often requests: flexible layout, open flow between main living areas, dedicated office space, main level BR suite, ensuite baths & energy-efficiency. Additional highlights include: gourmet kitchen w/ cabinetry wall, sunroom, 10’ ceilings on main level, 9’ ceilings on upper & lower levels, 3 car garage, central vacuum, mudroom entry, spacious laundry room, huge rec room, 767sf of storage & composite decking. Enjoy strolls along the miles of paved walking trails winding through this picturesque gated community. Join the club & take advantage of its many amenities (golf, tennis, paddleball, pickle ball, swimming, fitness center) + its extensive social activities & dining. Open Saturday 5/13 1-3.