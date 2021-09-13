Grey Oaks - a spectacular country estate offering total privacy from over 53 pristine acres in Free Union. Three parcels of gently rolling land, mostly open w/streams, lush meadows, majestic oak trees, Blue Ridge views and two ponds (one is approx. 2 acres). The heart of the property showcases a stunning custom-designed residence, built by Shelter Associates, w/6 BR (one currently serves as an office), 6.5 BA, spacious chef's kitchen w/center-island, lovely dining room and breakfast room, cozy paneled den, and great room w/soaring exposed-beam ceiling and fireplace. The vaulted entry foyer is flanked by two light-filled gallery halls; one providing access to the luxurious master bedroom suite and the second leading to guest/in-law/teenager living quarters comprised of 3 BR, 3 BA, a full kitchen, dining area, and a loft/family room w/fireplace. Superior finishes, details and craftsmanship inside and out; floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood and limestone flooring, built-ins, extensive decking and porches, just to name a few! 3-bay attached garage, 1-bay attached garage, ample storage, and a 1,800± sf 3-stall barn. Property is not under conservation easement. Located approximately 15 miles NW of UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.
6 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $4,165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
“Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.
While Mayor Nikuyah Walker apologized for the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney, no one else on Council was willing to discuss the termination, even as frustrated citizens demanded answers.
According to the complaint, the VOF alleges that a property owner along U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area built a house that exceeds easement restrictions on dwelling size by nearly three times.
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
The Virginia football team takes down Illinois 42-14, racking up 556 total yards in the process.
Jenny Koch, project manager with Cville Plans Together, said the team received more than 2,300 comments on the proposed map.
Four years after his death, the dream of 5-year-old Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney, whose inherited disease put him in a wheelchair for much of his short life, is closer to coming true.
So far this month, the Blue Ridge Health District has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.
Ten former Virginia football players are on NFL 53-man rosters ahead of the season opener on Thursday night.