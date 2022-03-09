6 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $3,965,000

Grey Oaks - a spectacular country estate offering total privacy from over 53 pristine acres in Free Union. Three parcels of gently rolling land, mostly open w/streams, lush meadows, majestic oak trees, Blue Ridge views and two ponds (one is approx. 2 acres). The heart of the property showcases a stunning custom-designed residence, built by Shelter Associates, w/6 BR (one currently serves as an office), 6.5 BA, spacious chef's kitchen w/center-island, lovely dining room and breakfast room, cozy paneled den, and great room w/soaring exposed-beam ceiling and fireplace. The vaulted entry foyer is flanked by two light-filled gallery halls; one providing access to the luxurious master bedroom suite and the second leading to guest/in-law/teenager living quarters comprised of 3 BR, 3 BA, a full kitchen, dining area, and a loft/family room w/fireplace. Superior finishes, details and craftsmanship inside and out; floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood and limestone flooring, built-ins, extensive decking and porches, just to name a few! 3-bay attached garage, 1-bay attached garage, ample storage, and a 1,800± sf barn. Property is not under conservation easement. Located approximately 15 miles NW of UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.