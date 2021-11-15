Spacious 4,000+sqft contemporary home situated on 2.3+ private acres in Brokwn Island, surrounded by the Rivanna River. Featuring 5-6 bedrooms and four full baths, this home features a large eat-in kitchen with solid maple wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances opening to a vaulted two-story family room with gas fireplace. Primary first floor bedroom with double tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en suite bath with double vanity, jetted tub, and tiled shower. Additional first floor bedroom with adjacent full bath. Three bedrooms on the second floor plus full bath. Massive finished basement with large entertainment area, sixth bedroom, and full bath. Bar area/kitchenette has been plumbed but not finished (rough-in). Expansive rear deck overlooks a tranquil backyard. Attached two-car garage, 400 amp power, and much more! Give yourself the gift of home ownership for the holiday season and schedule your showing today!
6 Bedroom Home in Fluvanna - $575,000
