What a gem! Enchanting custom built home on 21 acres backing up to the Rivanna River with in-law suite with two bedrooms and a sunroom which would be perfect for family, guests, or an au pair. The primary bedroom suite is spacious with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet and attached bathroom with a relaxing soaking tub to melt away your stress. The main kitchen has more than ample space with island, gas range, recessed lighting and a very large pantry! The home also features an attached three car garage which opens to a mud room as well as a detached two car garage complete with electric, heating and cooling. The upper-level features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, sitting area as well as an additional laundry room. The lower basement area already has a full bathroom and plenty of potential for additional living space. Rest easy with the full house generator. Lovely wood and tile floors throughout the home. Outdoor area has a covered porch in back as well as an in-ground pool with security cover for summer fun! 21 acre parcel with Rivanna River access. Truly a delightful home!