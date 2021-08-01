Ice Pond Farm is a beautiful 28 acre farm located just 5 miles north of the University of Virginia and downtown Charlottesville. You will experience the charm of a farmhouse originally built in the early 1900’s on a private road that few have ever even heard of: Millers Cottage Lane. The main house has been renovated by master craftsmen that have retained the historic feel of the original home and yet added all of the modern amenities. The first floor master suite has his and her bathrooms and abundant closet space. The luxury kitchen flows comfortably to a cozy keeping room - great for entertaining and ideal for comfortable living. There are numerous hideaway spaces all overlooking the pastoral acreage and ponds. The oversized 4 car garage has a romantic guest cottage above. The pastures are perfect for horses and the property comes equipped with a 6 stall barn, riding ring, and several storage buildings. Easy walking distance to the reservoir, this farm has 2 division rights and is a “hidden gem” of a property.
6 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $1,975,000
