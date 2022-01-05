This 5-6 bedroom, Randy Rinehart classic is sited on 21 totally private acres about 15 mins northwest of town, in a neighborhood of other distinguished homes on large parcels. A lovely pool area w/ slate surround, hot tub, & trex deck overlooking a fire pit welcome you outdoors. The acreage includes mountain views and expansive stretches of both level and rolling lawns. The chef’s kitchen opens out to a sunny eat-in area overlooking the parcel, as well as to the family room with deck access. 10ft ceilings, 3 gas fireplaces, all brick construction, 50 year roof, 4 HVAC zones, pre-wired for an elevator, front and rear staircases, family and guest powder rooms- the list continues.
6 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $1,595,000
