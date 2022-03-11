Home Track Farm is a rare, Circa 1823 property that has been closely held by two preservation minded families for almost seven decades. Meticulously preserved & restored, the main house, dependencies & grounds provide the ideal setting for large family gatherings, entertaining guests & corporate outings. The flow & positioning of the grounds from the main house to the repurposed bank barn, provide unparalleled river & mountain views. Years of memory making await! The property enjoys an extensive trail system incorporated within the varying topography, providing access to an unique combination of rolling hills, pasture land & incredibly beautiful, private Lynch river frontage. Majestic rock outcroppings & big vistas abound. Home Track is an aesthetic delight, rich in architectural heritage & design: A true, all in one private Virginia retreat just 10 minutes to CHO airport, 20 minutes to Charlottesville. With over 20 division rights, the property provides a significant conservation easement opportunity.
6 Bedroom Home in Dyke - $8,495,000
