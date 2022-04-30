Just 4 years new spacious 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath custom home on premium private cul-de-sac lot in desirable Western Albemarle. Main level boasts beautiful hardwood floors, generous sized formal living and dining rooms; spacious family room with fireplace; gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinet space and walk-in pantry; first floor owners suite with ensuite bath with separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. The second level features four spacious bedrooms with private ensuite baths most with walk-in closets. Terrace level is completely finished with luxury vinyl plank flooring, huge rec room, home theatre, wet bar, bedroom and full bath. Home features spacious deck overlooking fenced private backyard (backs to common area). Owners have made over 100k in improvements since purchasing this beautiful home including finishing the basement with home theatre and wet bar. Detailed improvement list available upon request. Convenient to Crozet, Charlottesville and UVA. Quick settlement possible.
6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $999,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Huguely, 34, was convicted in 2012 of killing Yeardley Love.
Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas is eager to start 'new chapter' playing basketball at Virginia.
The closing performance of Western Albemarle High School’s spring musical was canceled after several students at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
George Huguely V, convicted in 2012 of murdering Yeardley Love, is named as a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit from Sharon Love, the mother of his victim.
The main road is in and open, the first two building permits have been issued and families who will live in the first village are now choosing lots.
It was the final public hearing on Albemarle County’s proposed half-billion dollar fiscal 2023 budget but it was the idea of synthetic turf fi…
The crash, just after 8 a.m.
Kihei Clark has been essential to the Virginia men's basketball program's success, and fans should applaud his return, writes David Teel.
Your April 20 editorial attacking the Montpelier Foundation leadership is misplaced. Not every history museum in Virginia needs to be about sl…
History professionals at President James Madison's Orange County plantation make new criticisms of The Montpelier Foundation, and vow to fight on for enslaved people's descendants.