 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $965,212

6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $965,212

6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $965,212

Pre-Sale Mechum with September 2022 Closing. Desirable homesite in Block 32 of Old Trail Village with tree-lined backdrop and seasonal mountain views! Enjoy our included features, 2'x6' exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, abundance of windows and work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to make all your selections and design this home exactly to your style! (photos of previously built Chesapeake).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert