6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $950,000

Located in the amenity rich Old Trail neighborhood, this like-new home on a finished basement has so much to offer! As you walk up the front steps onto the large, covered front porch you are immediately welcomed into the foyer which leads to both the dining room and family room with a gas fireplace. A gourmet kitchen is the heart of the home and features a breakfast bar, stainless appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The eat-in area opens to the screened-in porch where you can enjoy all seasons and overlook the level back yard featuring a patio for entertaining! The main floor is completed by a bedroom with an attached bath, a mudroom/laundry room off of the 2-car garage and a conveniently located half bath. Upstairs you will find an office nook, loft, 3 bedrooms, a hall bath and the expansive master with a luxurious attached bathroom and 2 closets. The basement boasts a rec room, full bath, bedroom/exercise room and plenty of unfinished space for storage!