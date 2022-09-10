 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $899,999

Just 4 years new spacious 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath custom home on premium private cul-de-sac lot in desirable Western Albemarle. Main level boasts beautiful hardwood floors, generous sized formal living and dining rooms; spacious family room with fireplace; gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinet space and walk-in pantry; first floor owners suite with ensuite bath with separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. The second level features four spacious bedrooms with private ensuite baths most with walk-in closets. Terrace level is completely finished with luxury vinyl plank flooring, huge rec room, home theatre, wet bar, bedroom and full bath. Home features spacious deck overlooking fenced private backyard (backs to common area). Owners have made over 100k in improvements since purchasing this beautiful home including finishing the basement with home theatre and wet bar.. Convenient to Crozet, Charlottesville and UVA. Quick settlement possible.

