6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $655,000

One of the largest floor plans offered in Western Ridge on a cul-de-sac location and over a 1/2 acre fenced-in lot that backs to the Crozet connector trail system. A gracious & inviting 2 story foyer with shiplap accent walls and chevron stair risers. Family room features built-ins and gas fireplace. Updated laundry room w/ new flooring connects to the 2 car garage. Five bedrooms upstairs with customized carpentry features in each room from barn doors to board & batten accent walls. Both full bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities, plumbing fixtures and flooring. The finished basement will feel like a fresh new level of this home. Light colored LVP floors, custom modern wood shelving and oversized drawers built into the walls for stylish & functional storage. Storage galore in the unfinished room of the basement with service door to the back yard and rough-ins for a future full bathroom. Freshly painted interior with plantation shutters on every window, new lighting fixtures as well as restored and added oak hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. New roof. Over a 1/2 acre lot has been landscaped with private views and easy access thru the back gate to trails. Community pool, playground, fire pit & rec spaces.

